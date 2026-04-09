SIP payment failures can cost you up to Rs 2,950 per month — Here’s how

Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) linked to a NACH (National Automated Clearing House) mandate offer convenience and automation, but failed debits can come at a cost. Every time a SIP instalment fails due to insufficient balance, banks may levy penalty charges ranging from ₹250 to ₹750 per instance, along with 18% GST—quietly eroding your investment discipline.

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According to mutual fund market observer Balu Gorade, the financial impact can escalate quickly. If an investor has multiple SIPs linked to the same bank account and all debits fail on a given day, the penalties multiply. For example, in the case of ICICI Bank, which charges around ₹500 per failed debit, five missed SIPs can result in ₹2,500 in penalties. Including GST, the total rises to ₹2,950.

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This effectively means you could end up paying nearly ₹590 as a penalty for a ₹1,000 SIP instalment—undermining the very purpose of systematic investing. Beyond the monetary loss, repeated failures can disrupt long-term compounding and delay wealth creation.

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If your SIP runs via a NACH mandate, every failed debit can cost ₹250-₹750 + GST.



Now imagine this:



You have set up 5 SIPs through ICICI Bank



Due to some reason, balance is low... all 5 bounce…



ICICI Bank charges ₹500 per bounce.



That's ₹2,500 in charges.

+ 18% GST =… pic.twitter.com/LcyRKg9Xna — Balu Gorade (@BaluGorade) April 8, 2026

A key detail many investors overlook is that these charges are applied per transaction, not per day. So, if multiple SIPs are scheduled on the same date, the penalty burden increases significantly. Additionally, frequent debit failures may impact mandate reliability and your overall banking relationship over time.

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NACH mandate framework

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SIPs in India are typically executed through the NACH system, managed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). It enables automated recurring payments by allowing Asset Management Companies (AMCs) to debit instalments directly from an investor’s bank account on pre-defined dates.

A NACH mandate is essentially a one-time authorization given by the investor to their bank. It permits auto-debits up to a specified limit, eliminating the need for manual payments or post-dated cheques. Each mandate comes with a Unique Mandate Registration Number (UMRN), defines a maximum debit cap, and remains valid for years unless cancelled.

There are two primary formats. e-NACH is a paperless, digital option authenticated via net banking or debit card, typically activated within 2–3 days. Physical NACH requires submission of signed forms and takes longer to process. A One-Time Mandate (OTM) allows investors to start multiple SIPs or make additional investments without repeated approvals.

How it works

Once an SIP is set up, the mandate is registered and authenticated. After bank approval, the system automatically debits the account on scheduled dates, ensuring disciplined investing. However, this automation also means that insufficient balance on the due date leads to immediate failure and penalty charges.

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Key risks

While NACH simplifies investing, it requires active account management. Timing is critical—if multiple SIPs are clustered on the same date, the risk of insufficient balance rises sharply. Investors can mitigate this by:

Maintaining a buffer balance in the account

Staggering SIP dates across the month

Setting reminders ahead of debit dates

Setting a higher mandate limit can also accommodate future SIP increases without requiring fresh approvals.

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Traditional NACH mandates vs UPI autopays

With digital payments evolving, alternatives like UPI AutoPay are gaining traction. UPI AutoPay allows investors to set up SIPs via apps such as Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm, offering instant activation and easy mandate management. Typically, auto-debits up to ₹15,000 do not require repeated PIN authentication, while higher limits may.

Other options include e-mandates via net banking, Aadhaar-based OTP authentication for faster onboarding, and bank-based biller registration (iSIP). While manual payments via UPI or net banking remain available, they lack automation and consistency.

For you as an investor, NACH mandates make SIP investing seamless—but even small lapses can translate into disproportionate costs. If you are running multiple SIPs, ensuring adequate liquidity in your bank account and planning debit dates becomes critical. A missed balance is not just a failed investment—it is a direct financial loss through penalties. Staying disciplined with cash flow and scheduling can help you avoid unnecessary charges and protect your long-term compounding journey.