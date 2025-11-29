Small cap funds in 2025: Expert explains how much to invest, when to enter, what to avoid

Small-cap stocks are back in the spotlight as investors hunt for higher returns in a volatile but opportunity-rich market. Yet the question persists: Is 2025 the right time to enter small caps? According to Dhirendra Kumar, CEO of Value Research, the answer is yes—but only for investors who understand the rules of the game, respect volatility, and commit to a long-term approach.

Kumar begins by demystifying the definition of a small cap. As per SEBI classification, the top 100 companies are large caps, the next 150 are midcaps, and everything beyond is tagged small cap. “But in reality, company number 251 could be a large, formidable business. Some firms ranked 400 or 450 are global leaders. The category is relative—not literal,” he says.

Despite this nuance, small caps remain inherently volatile. Their fortunes turn faster, their earnings cycles are more sensitive to economic shifts, and their stock prices swing harder. The 2008 crash remains a stark reminder: while the Sensex fell around 55%, many small-cap funds plunged 70–85%. A ₹100 investment was reduced to ₹15—an experience that can push any investor out of the market permanently.

However, the terrain is changing. Kumar notes that in the last four to five years, foreign institutional investors have sold heavily in large caps during corrections, often making them fall more than small caps. Meanwhile, the surge in retail SIP flows has created a steady buffer for small-cap funds. “The emerging ownership patterns are giving small caps a resilience they didn’t have earlier. Whether this holds in a deep correction still needs to be tested, but the dynamics are shifting,” he says.

On the timing question, Kumar is clear: don’t chase perfect entry points. “Mutual fund investors should not worry about valuation. If valuation concerns bother you, small caps are not for you.” Instead, he emphasizes the how much over the when. Value Research’s own market-cap methodology suggests that small caps account for 10% of the market. In practice, for seasoned investors with strong risk appetite, 15–20% exposure is reasonable. Some may even go up to 30%—but only with experience, discipline, and temperament.

For beginners, Kumar strongly recommends avoiding direct small-cap exposure. “Start with a flexi-cap fund or a multi-cap fund. You’ll still get 10–25% small-cap exposure without taking on full-blown volatility.” Only after investing consistently for four to five years should individuals consider pure small-cap funds.

He also underscores the need for patience—especially now. Investors who continued SIPs over the past year may feel disappointed as returns moderated or turned negative. “They should not be. They are buying cheaper than before. The next four years matter more than the last one.”

Selecting the right small-cap fund requires discipline, not hype. The key metric, according to Kumar, is sustained three- and five-year alpha—funds that beat their benchmarks consistently. Also crucial is the fund manager’s skill. In small caps, the universe of 1,000+ companies is not well-researched, making the manager’s intimate understanding of businesses essential. Red flags include sudden fund manager exits, oversized funds with concentrated decision-making, and highly illiquid portfolios.

Finally, Kumar warns investors not to over-engineer their portfolios or cut winners simply to “rebalance.” Taking money out of strong performers often results in reallocating into weaker ones. “Let your winners run,” he advises.

So, should you invest in small caps now? Kumar’s verdict: Yes—if you invest slowly, stay disciplined, diversify, and commit for the long haul. Small-cap investing is not about timing the highs; it is about surviving the lows. Those who can withstand turbulence, he says, often emerge with substantially higher returns than short-term traders or noise-driven stock pickers.