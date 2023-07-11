Smallcap mutual funds inflows at record high in June; will the trend continue?

Smallcap mutual funds scheme registered highest amount inflows during the month of June 2023, according to the latest data from Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). Amid the steady rise in the equity markets, BSE smallcap index is hovering near its 52-week high.



Net investments into smallcap equity schemes stood at a record high of Rs 5,472 crore inflows in June 2023, AMFI data showed. For the third straight month, the inflows into smallcap funds have been the highest. On the contrary, largecap schemes saw an outflow of 2,050 crore during the month. However, midcap and large & midcap schemes saw net inflows for the month.



The total equity mutual funds have witnessed a net inflow of Rs 8,245 crore in June 2023 as against Rs 2,906 crore in May 2023. AMFI informed about the record data high in a call today. The total net AUM of the mutual fund industry stood at Rs 44,39,187 crores, while average AUM was 44,82,314 crores for the month of June 2023.



"We are delighted to witness the consistent growth of AUM in the mutual fund industry, reaching one of the highest levels to date. The impressive performance of corporate earnings further strengthens the case for investing in India, said NS Venkatesh, CEO at AMFI.



Smallcap inflows at an all-time high. This is the outcome of mutual fund's commitment to investor awareness, transparency, the comprehensive disclosure and factsheets, which have been instrumental in building trust among investors, India’s economic story is unfolding, GDP growth numbers are good, monsoon is good till now, and it is a benign environment for investors, he said.



Smallcap index has been on roll recently, outperforming the headline peers, justifying the strong inflows in the scheme. BSE smallcap index has gained about 6 per cent in the last one month, while 16 per cent in the last one six months. The index is around 30 per cent up in the last one-year period.



According to market experts, the valuation gap between largecap and second rungs stocks has widened and the market has turned little expensive but fund flow is chasing stocks. Also, the new listings are mostly in the smallcap category, further pumping the inflows. However, it is time to be cautious, caution the analysts.



The small-cap fund flow trend may continue for some time. Investors should moderate return expectations going forward and should consider this small-cap category for a 5 year plus time horizon with a proper asset allocation framework, said Mukesh Kochar, National Head-Wealth at AUM Capital Market.



"This always happens when the Market is at its peak and there are some concerns over valuation but liquidity is chasing the long-term India story. Fund managers try to find value stocks with more legs of opportunity," he added. "Diversification is the most important factor as far as small cap is concerned."



However, the rising AUM of these schemes has become a big challenge for mutual fund managers as a number of them have stopped accepting fresh inflows in the smallcap schemes. Recently, Nippon India Small Cap Fund became the third small cap fund which stopped accepting fresh investments after SBI Small Cap Fund and Tata Small Cap Fund.



Higher net inflow chasing smaller universe of smallcap stocks can also scale index higher. Apart from that, SEBI has not yet implemented TER related changes which means smallcap schemes with higher expense ratio can be preferred over higher AUM schemes, said Bhavik Thakkar, CEO at Abans Investment Managers.



"The overall buoyancy in the equity market with expectation of interest rate cut by 2HFY24 bodes well for mid-small cap category as their sensitivity to change in interest rate is higher compared to large caps," he added.



Smallcap schemes of DSP mutual fund, HDFC mutual fund, Nippon India mutual fund, HSBC mutual fund, Kotak mutual fund, Axis mutual fund and SBI mutual fund have an AUM more than Rs 10,000 crore up to Rs 32,000 crore. These funds have delivered a return of up to 41 per cent in the last one year.



The surge in inflows into small-cap mutual funds is led by few factors including improving macroeconomic conditions and increasing retail investments. Smallcap schemes potentially offer higher returns compared to large-caps but they carry more volatility, leading to a higher potential for losses, said Sonam Srivastava, Founder & CEO at Wright Research.

Also read: Hot stocks on July 11, 2023: Satin Credicare, CarTrade Tech, Suzlon Energy, Vadilal and more

Also read: TCS Q1 results timing, conference call details, analyst preview, share price targets & more