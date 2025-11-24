Business Today
Tata MF launches Titanium Specialised Investment Fund: All you need to know

With a minimum ticket size of ₹10 lakh, Tata Mutual Fund’s Titanium SIF mixes equity, debt, and derivatives under SEBI’s new framework, drawing attention from high-risk investors.

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 24, 2025 9:20 AM IST
Tata MF launches Titanium Specialised Investment Fund: All you need to know SEBI introduced the SIF framework to bridge the gap between mutual funds and AIF or PMS structures, giving fund houses the regulatory leeway to craft novel strategies.
SUMMARY
  • Titanium SIF requires a ₹10 lakh minimum investment.
  • SEBI's SIF framework bridges mutual funds and AIF/PMS.
  • Dynamic exposure management balances risk and return.

Tata Mutual Fund has recently introduced the Titanium Specialised Investment Fund (SIF), described as a hybrid long–short strategy mixing equity, debt, and derivative exposures. The scheme demands a minimum investment of ₹10 lakh and targets experienced investors seeking differentiated, higher-risk approaches. 

SEBI introduced the SIF framework to bridge the gap between mutual funds and AIF or PMS structures, giving fund houses the regulatory leeway to craft novel strategies.

Anand Vardarajan, Chief Business Officer at Tata Asset Management said the SIF framework expands the range of strategies that fund houses can offer under regulation.

He noted that the structure allows use of derivatives and hedging during sideways or declining markets. Under this framework, managers can capitalise on diverse market conditions by adjusting equity and debt allocations dynamically, aiming to moderate volatility and retain room for strategic manoeuvres.

According to the fund house, this hybrid long–short category maintains at least 25% allocation each to equities and debt, with a short exposure of up to 25%. This structure enables participation in equity markets while using short strategies, arbitrage, and debt instruments to manage volatility. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides market and personal news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. All mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Nov 24, 2025 9:20 AM IST
