Tata MF launches Titanium Specialised Investment Fund: All you need to know

Tata Mutual Fund has recently introduced the Titanium Specialised Investment Fund (SIF), described as a hybrid long–short strategy mixing equity, debt, and derivative exposures. The scheme demands a minimum investment of ₹10 lakh and targets experienced investors seeking differentiated, higher-risk approaches.

SEBI introduced the SIF framework to bridge the gap between mutual funds and AIF or PMS structures, giving fund houses the regulatory leeway to craft novel strategies.

Advertisement

Anand Vardarajan, Chief Business Officer at Tata Asset Management said the SIF framework expands the range of strategies that fund houses can offer under regulation.

He noted that the structure allows use of derivatives and hedging during sideways or declining markets. Under this framework, managers can capitalise on diverse market conditions by adjusting equity and debt allocations dynamically, aiming to moderate volatility and retain room for strategic manoeuvres.

According to the fund house, this hybrid long–short category maintains at least 25% allocation each to equities and debt, with a short exposure of up to 25%. This structure enables participation in equity markets while using short strategies, arbitrage, and debt instruments to manage volatility.