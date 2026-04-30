Why is Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund gaining attention amid rising midcap returns now?

Midcap and smallcap mutual funds have seen a sharp uptick in recent weeks, with midcap funds rising about 11% and smallcap funds gaining nearly 13.5% on average over the past month. The rally reflects renewed risk appetite among investors and improving earnings visibility in the broader market. Against this backdrop, the Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund has continued to stand out for its consistent performance, disciplined investment strategy, and strong long-term track record.

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Long-term performance

Launched in December 2007, the Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund has built a robust performance history across market cycles. Notably, the fund has delivered around 19.4% annualised returns on SIP investments over the last 10 years, making it a compelling option for long-term wealth creation.

On a lump sum basis as well, the fund has demonstrated consistent alpha generation. Over the past five years, it has generated around 30.2% CAGR on a rolling return basis, outperforming the Nifty Midcap 150 TRI benchmark, which delivered about 27.6% during the same period. According to fund data, it has also beaten its benchmark across multiple horizons including 3-year, 5-year, 10-year and since inception, reinforcing its consistency.

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Midcap growth

Midcaps typically represent companies in the “growth phase” — beyond the early-stage volatility of small caps but not yet fully matured like large caps. This positioning allows them to deliver relatively higher earnings growth. The Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund is structured to capitalise on this opportunity by identifying scalable businesses with strong fundamentals.

The fund follows a bottom-up stock selection approach, focusing on companies with:

Strong earnings growth potential

Profitable and scalable business models

High-quality management

Its investment philosophy is anchored in identifying businesses capable of compounding wealth over long periods rather than chasing short-term market trends.

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Diversified portfolio

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As of February 28, 2026, the fund held around 87 stocks, ensuring diversification across sectors and companies. Key holdings include Marico, MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange), Federal Bank, Fortis Healthcare, and Indian Bank.

Sector-wise, the portfolio has higher exposure to financials, banking, and auto & ancillary segments, reflecting a tilt toward sectors benefiting from domestic economic growth. The fund has maintained a moderate turnover ratio of 40–50%, indicating a balanced approach between active management and long-term conviction.

Importantly, the allocation strategy remains true to its mandate. Over the past year, 75–85% of assets have been invested in mid and small caps, while 10–20% exposure to large caps provides stability and liquidity.

Market survivor

One of the key differentiators for the Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund is its ability to perform across varying market conditions.

The fund has historically:

Outperformed during market rallies by capturing upside in growth stocks

Demonstrated resilience during downturns through diversification and stock selection discipline

Additionally, the fund has delivered reasonable risk-adjusted returns, indicating efficient management of volatility relative to returns.

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Why investors may consider this fund

The fund’s positioning can be assessed across a few key parameters.

First, it has demonstrated consistent performance relative to its benchmark and category peers across multiple time frames, including SIP-based returns, indicating stability in different market conditions.

Second, the investment approach is built around a structured stock selection framework, with emphasis on governance standards, earnings visibility, and valuation discipline—factors that are typically associated with risk management in midcap investing.

Third, the portfolio provides exposure to midcap companies, a segment often linked to higher earnings growth potential and sensitivity to domestic economic cycles such as manufacturing expansion and sectoral shifts.

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Investors' takeaways

With midcap valuations moderating from recent peaks and earnings growth remaining robust, the segment continues to offer attractive long-term opportunities. As market participation broadens beyond large caps, funds with strong research-driven stock selection are likely to outperform.

For investors with a long-term horizon and moderate-to-high risk appetite, the Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund offers a well-balanced exposure to growth-oriented companies, backed by a consistent performance record and disciplined portfolio strategy.