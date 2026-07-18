Why record mutual fund inflows aren't making investors richer: The hidden impact of IPOs and FII exits

India's mutual fund industry continues to attract record amounts of investor money, with systematic investment plans (SIPs) and equity schemes drawing robust inflows every month. Yet, many equity fund investors have seen only modest gains in their fund net asset values (NAVs) over the past several months. A new report by Elara Capital says the reason lies not in a lack of liquidity, but in where that money is being deployed.

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Domestic money is absorbing market supply

According to Elara, domestic institutional investors have become the primary pillar supporting Indian equities. Since 2024, domestic institutions have deployed more than ₹18 lakh crore into the equity market. During the same period, companies have raised ₹13.2 lakh crore through IPOs, qualified institutional placements (QIPs), offers for sale (OFSs) and other equity issuances, while foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have pulled out ₹4.3 lakh crore from Indian equities.

The report argues that domestic liquidity has been sufficient to absorb both the surge in primary market fundraising and sustained foreign selling. As a result, much of the fresh money entering equity mutual funds is being used to finance new equity supply and replace exiting overseas investors instead of bidding up prices of existing listed stocks.

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Why strong inflows aren't translating into higher NAVs

Traditionally, strong mutual fund inflows have been associated with rising stock prices and expanding fund NAVs. However, Elara says that relationship has weakened over the past two years.

Even though domestic investors have continued to "buy the dip," aggregate NAVs across large-, mid- and small-cap funds have struggled to make sustained new highs since late 2024. The report says the liquidity has acted as a cushion during market corrections, but has not resulted in broad-based valuation expansion because a large part of it is being absorbed elsewhere.

Metric / Trend Data / Observation Domestic institutional inflows (since 2024) ₹18 lakh crore+ Equity fundraising by companies ₹13.2 lakh crore through IPOs, QIPs, OFSs and other issuances FII outflows (since 2024) ₹4.3 lakh crore Where mutual fund money is going Funding IPOs and absorbing FII selling Equity mutual fund inflows (June) ₹29,282 crore Mid-cap fund inflows (June) ₹6,090 crore (second-highest monthly inflow on record) Small-cap fund inflows (June) ₹5,602 crore, comfortably above the one-year average ETF highlight ₹2,600 crore into PSU Bank ETFs (record inflow) Active equity fund cash level 4.3% of assets, the lowest since February 2022 Large-cap fund cash Lowest level since 2020 Impact on mutual fund NAVs Limited upside despite record inflows as liquidity is absorbed by IPOs and FII exits

Investor appetite remains strong

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The latest monthly data suggest there is no sign of investor fatigue. Pure equity mutual funds attracted ₹29,282 crore in June, rebounding from the previous month's one-year low. Mid-cap funds received ₹6,090 crore, their second-highest monthly inflow on record, while small-cap funds attracted ₹5,602 crore, comfortably above their one-year average. ETF inflows also surged, led by a record ₹2,600 crore into PSU Bank ETFs.

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At the same time, mutual fund managers have continued deploying cash aggressively. Cash holdings of active equity schemes have fallen to 4.3% of assets, the lowest level since February 2022, while large-cap fund cash levels are at their lowest since 2020. This indicates that fund managers are staying largely invested rather than waiting on the sidelines.

What it means for investors

The report highlights a structural shift in India's equity market. Domestic investors are no longer simply pushing markets higher—they are increasingly financing corporate fundraising and replacing foreign ownership. That has made the market more resilient by cushioning corrections and reducing dependence on overseas capital.

For investors, however, it also means record mutual fund inflows should not automatically be viewed as a trigger for rapid NAV appreciation. Going forward, market returns are likely to depend increasingly on corporate earnings growth and business fundamentals rather than liquidity alone, even as strong domestic flows continue to provide stability to Indian equities.

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