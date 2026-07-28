Women now own ₹18 lakh crore in mutual funds. What's driving India's investing boom?

The report also noted that women now account for around one in four stock market investors in India, with participation steadily rising since 2022, signalling a structural shift in the country's retail investing landscape.

SIPs as investment route

A key driver of this trend has been the growing popularity of Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs), which allow investors to invest a fixed amount in mutual funds at regular intervals.

Bloomberg News reported that the number of SIP accounts held by women tripled to 29.3 million between 2020 and 2025, making SIPs one of the most popular investment avenues among first-time women investors. Their affordability, disciplined investment approach and ability to compound wealth over the long term have made them particularly attractive for goals such as retirement planning and children's education.

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Parameter Details Women's mutual fund AUM (Dec 2025) ₹18 lakh crore Women's mutual fund AUM (Dec 2020) ₹5.4 lakh crore Growth in five years More than 3 times Source AMFI and Crisil Intelligence (via Bloomberg News) Share of stock market investors Around 1 in 4 investors are women SIP accounts held by women 29.3 million (2025) Growth in SIP accounts Tripled between 2020 and 2025 Key drivers Financial independence, digital investment platforms, smartphones, affordable internet, financial awareness Preferred investment route Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) Popular investment goals Retirement planning, children's education, long-term wealth creation Emerging trend Rise of women-only investing communities and financial literacy initiatives Expert view Investing supports financial independence, but long-term empowerment also requires stable employment and higher incomes

Changing social and economic realities

The surge in women's participation is being driven by multiple structural changes. According to Bloomberg News, higher female workforce participation, affordable smartphones, inexpensive mobile data and the rapid expansion of digital investment platforms have made financial markets more accessible than ever before.

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At the same time, Indian households have increasingly shifted savings away from traditional assets such as gold and real estate towards equities and mutual funds. The trend is no longer limited to metropolitan cities, with participation spreading across smaller towns and semi-urban India.

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Women-only investing communities are growing

Another notable development is the rise of women-focused investing communities that provide a supportive environment for learning about financial markets.

Bloomberg News highlighted the example of Bullish Women Circle, founded by chartered-accountant trainee Karishma Nahar and dentist-turned-trader Saloni Mutha. What started as a WhatsApp group has expanded into a network of more than 450 members, offering free sessions on topics ranging from valuation ratios to technical analysis. The idea is to create a space where women can ask questions, discuss markets and learn from one another without feeling intimidated.

The report also described similar offline communities where women meet regularly to analyse company earnings, debate market trends and compare investment portfolios, reflecting a growing interest in taking charge of personal finances.

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More than just investment returns

For many women, investing is about much more than generating returns. Bloomberg News reported that it has become a means of achieving financial independence, creating long-term security and participating more actively in household financial decisions. Many are also opening investment accounts for their children to introduce them to the concepts of saving and compounding from an early age.

However, experts caution against equating investing alone with economic empowerment. Economist Jayati Ghosh told Bloomberg News that while wider participation in financial markets is encouraging, lasting empowerment depends on stable employment, higher incomes and ownership of productive assets. Even so, the rapid rise in women investors marks one of the most significant changes in India's retail investing ecosystem in recent years.

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