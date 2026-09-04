Your SIP is showing zero returns after two years? History says don’t stop yet

What happened after a negative two-year start?

Of the 50 instances, 32 had two-year annualised SIP returns of 0% or less. The report then examined what would have happened if the SIP had been continued for another three years, taking the total investment period to five years.

The results were notably different.

None of the 32 cases remained in negative territory after five years. 9.4% produced annualised returns of more than 0% but up to 5%, while 21.9% delivered returns between 5% and 10%. Another 15.6% generated 10–15% annualised returns. The largest group—53.1% of the cases—ended with annualised returns between 15% and 20%.

In other words, among historical instances where a two-year SIP was at zero or below, continuing the investment through the five-year mark eliminated the incidence of a negative return in this dataset. More than two-thirds of these cases—about 68.7%—eventually delivered double-digit annualised returns.

Advertisement

Two-year SIP performance No. of historical cases Five-year outcome Share of cases 0% or below 32 0% or below 0% Above 0%–5% 9.4% Above 5%–10% 21.9% Above 10%–15% 15.6% Above 15%–20% 53.1% Above 20% 0% Above 0% to 5% 18 0% or below 0% Above 0%–5% 0% Above 5%–10% 27.8% Above 10%–15% 38.9% Above 15%–20% 27.8% Above 20% 5.6%

Even sluggish returns improved

The report also looked at 18 instances where the initial two-year SIP return was above 0% but no more than 5%.

MUST WATCH: Mutual Fund Flows: SIP Investments Stay Strong Even As Equity Inflows May Decline 10–15%

Here too, the five-year picture improved substantially. 27.8% of these cases generated 5–10% annualised returns, while 38.9% delivered 10–15%. Another 27.8% landed in the 15–20% band and 5.6% crossed 20%. None remained at 5% or below. Overall, roughly 72% delivered double-digit annualised returns after the SIP was continued to five years.

Advertisement

Why the recovery can happen

The report attributes part of this effect to rupee-cost averaging. When markets remain weak, fixed monthly SIP contributions purchase more units at lower NAVs. If markets subsequently recover, those additional units can contribute to the improvement in overall returns.

DO READ: HSBC MF’s RedHex Hybrid Long-Short Fund crosses ₹1,000 crore AUM within two months of launch

The broader data also reinforces the importance of the investment horizon. Over five years, the historical Nifty 500 TRI SIP data still showed a small, roughly 1% chance of negative returns. Extending the horizon to seven to 10 years reduced the historical risk of losing capital to zero. At 10 years, around 90% of outcomes delivered double-digit annualised returns.

The findings do not guarantee future returns. The scorecard itself cautions that past performance is not an indication of future results. But the historical evidence suggests that judging an equity SIP solely on its first 24 months can give an incomplete picture of its potential over a longer investment horizon.

ALSO READ: India’s mutual fund industry could double in four years: What is driving the AUM boom