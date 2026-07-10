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Zerodha vs Groww debate: Are direct mutual funds always better, or is advice worth paying for?

Zerodha vs Groww debate: Are direct mutual funds always better, or is advice worth paying for?

The Zerodha-Groww face-off over direct and regular mutual funds has sparked a wider industry debate on whether lower costs should always take precedence over professional financial advice. Wealth managers say the answer depends less on the product and more on the investor.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 10, 2026 8:24 PM IST
Zerodha vs Groww debate: Are direct mutual funds always better, or is advice worth paying for?The difference is that regular plans include distributor commissions and have higher expense ratios, while direct plans do not, resulting in better long-term returns.

The ongoing public exchange between Zerodha and Groww over direct and regular mutual funds has sparked a wider debate within India's investment community, with industry experts arguing that the discussion should not be framed as one model versus the other. Instead, they say the real question is whether an investor values lower costs over professional financial advice.

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The debate began after Groww introduced regular mutual fund plans through its subscription-based Groww Prime platform. The move drew criticism from Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath, who questioned whether platforms positioning themselves as low-cost brokerages should encourage investors to buy higher-cost regular mutual funds.

Kamath reiterated Zerodha's commitment to direct mutual funds, saying the company would continue offering them free through Coin, its direct mutual fund platform.

"You can't call yourself a discount or a low-cost broker if you charge a percentage fee on transactions, because there's no incremental effort in executing a larger order," Kamath wrote on X.

Groww: Direct plans remain our core offering

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Groww has said there had been "confusion and misinformation" about its strategy. The company clarified that direct mutual funds remain the foundation of its platform and would continue to be offered free of charge.

It said the launch of regular mutual funds was intended for investors seeking advisory support, while do-it-yourself (DIY) investors could continue investing through direct plans.

MUST READ: 'We are not shifting': Groww clears confusion over MF Prime launch over regular plans 

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'The debate is just silly'

Joining the conversation, Hercules Advisors founder Aditya Shah argued that the industry is creating a false choice by pitching direct and regular plans against each other.

"The argument between direct and regular mutual funds is just silly. The market exists for both DIY investors and investors who seek advice," Shah said.

MUST READ: How much can flexi cap funds fall? Historical data reveals worst-case scenarios for investors 

According to him, direct plans are suitable for investors who understand risk profiling, asset allocation and portfolio construction. However, investors who lack experience or confidence should not hesitate to pay for professional advice through regular plans.

He cited examples from Hercules Advisors' client base, saying the firm has seen senior citizens investing heavily in small-cap funds simply because they appeared to be the best-performing category, without understanding the risks involved.

"India is a large enough market that a place exists for everyone," Shah added.

MUST READ: ELSS isn't just about tax savings: This fund outperformed many equity schemes over 3, 5, 10 years

Can every platform afford direct plans?

Shah also questioned the economics behind offering commission-free direct mutual fund platforms.

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According to him, Zerodha is able to sustain Coin because it generates significant profits from its futures and options (F&O) business.

"Zerodha subsidises the Coin platform with the mammoth profits it makes from F&O. Maintaining a direct platform costs money and most platforms don't have the luxury to have this cross-subsidisation," he said.

He added that offering direct mutual funds also helps Zerodha retain customer assets within its broader ecosystem.

MUST READ: Equity mutual fund inflows rebound to Rs 28,973 crore in June; SIPs top Rs 31,700 crore

The real debate: Cost versus advice

At the heart of the discussion is the difference between direct and regular mutual funds.

Both invest in the same schemes managed by the same asset management company (AMC). The only distinction is that regular plans include distributor commissions, resulting in higher expense ratios, while direct plans eliminate those commissions and generally deliver slightly better long-term returns.

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Over a long investment horizon, even a 0.5-1 percentage point difference in annual expenses can translate into several lakh rupees because of compounding.

However, experts say lower costs alone should not determine an investor's choice. Regular plans provide access to financial advisers who help investors select suitable funds, build diversified portfolios, rebalance investments and avoid emotional decisions during market volatility.

The Zerodha-Groww exchange has, therefore, broadened the conversation beyond expense ratios. While Kamath continues to champion lower-cost investing, Groww and wealth advisers argue that the value of professional advice cannot be measured solely by commissions. Ultimately, experts say the choice between direct and regular plans depends less on the product and more on the investor's financial knowledge, discipline and need for guidance.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides market and personal news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. All mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 10, 2026 8:23 PM IST
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