4 Cr Investor's Data Leaked

Subsidiary of India's top securities depository  CDSL has exposed personal and financial data of over 4 crore Indian investors twice in a period of 10 days. However, CDSL Ventures claims to have fixed a vulnerability in its systems that could have become a potential target for hackers. But how does these cyber-attacks affect you and the millions of Indian investors- lets find out

