scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
News
News Reel
Acharya Balkrishna on Patanjali's fintech offerings for banks and MSMEs

Feedback

Acharya Balkrishna on Patanjali's fintech offerings for banks and MSMEs

Acharya Balkrishna, Joint MD of Patanjali Ayurved is piloting a fintech solution that promises to offer post-due diligence services to MSMEs and banks. The biggest challenge for MSMEs, says Balkrishna, is finance. "As of today, only pre-due diligence solutions are available, but there is no post-diligence mechanism. Our solution will enable banks to analyse the health of the company it has offered a loan to.” Bharuwa Solutions is test-marketing its solution by partnering with Punjab National Bank. Watch the video for more.

TAGS:

Videos