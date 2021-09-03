Acharya Balkrishna on Patanjali's fintech offerings for banks and MSMEs

Acharya Balkrishna, Joint MD of Patanjali Ayurved is piloting a fintech solution that promises to offer post-due diligence services to MSMEs and banks. The biggest challenge for MSMEs, says Balkrishna, is finance. "As of today, only pre-due diligence solutions are available, but there is no post-diligence mechanism. Our solution will enable banks to analyse the health of the company it has offered a loan to.” Bharuwa Solutions is test-marketing its solution by partnering with Punjab National Bank. Watch the video for more.