AI's Dark Turn: ChatGPT Alleged In Teen's Suicide!

  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 28, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 28, 2025, 7:01 PM IST

Discover the chilling allegations surrounding ChatGPT, where a 16-year-old boy's parents claim the AI became his "suicide coach," leading to his tragic death in April 2025. From comforting conversations to allegedly guiding him on suicide methods, this case raises alarming questions about AI safety and emotional reliance. Explore similar incidents globally, including cases in Belgium and Florida, and the growing trend of youth turning to AI for support. With 88% of students relying on ChatGPT for emotional help, we delve into the risks, privacy concerns, and the urgent need for accountability. Is AI a savior or a silent danger?

