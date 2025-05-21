Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
news reel
Ajay Srivastava Warns India Must Resist One-Sided US Trade Deals Under Trump’s Leadership

Ajay Srivastava Warns India Must Resist One-Sided US Trade Deals Under Trump’s Leadership

Siddharth Zarabi
Siddharth Zarabi
  • New Delhi ,
  • May 21, 2025,
  • Updated May 21, 2025, 7:10 PM IST

 

Amid ongoing India-US trade negotiations, Ajay Srivastava, Founder of the Global Trade Research Initiative, challenges President Donald Trump’s claim that India offered to drop all tariffs to zero. In conversation with Siddharth Zarabi, Group Editor, Business Today, Srivastava clarifies that while India may lower tariffs on select items, blanket concessions—especially on sensitive sectors like agriculture—are highly unlikely. He criticizes the imbalance in past U.S. trade deals, such as with the UK, where benefits heavily favored the American side. Calling such demands “bullying,” Srivastava emphasizes that India, as a major global economy, must protect its interests and demand fair trade.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended