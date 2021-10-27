Amazon plans big audible push

Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
Since the start of the pandemic, video platforms like Netflix and Prime Video have seen an exponential increase in watch time. But “binge-ing” on your favourite shows, audiobooks and podcasts has become commonplace in the audio streaming world too. My colleague Aayush Ailawadi caught up with Shailesh Sawlani of Audible India to find out how the audio streaming industry has evolved in the past couple of years…
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today