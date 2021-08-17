Are Indians ready to embrace plant-based protein?

The idea of plant-based protein is catching on big time, especially in countries where meat consumption is high. The global alternative protein market is projected to reach $295 billion by 2035. A spate of plant-based nutrition start-ups have also hit the Indian market. Their ambition is to change the way Indians eat, offering them healthy and tasty alternatives to non-vegetarian foods. Varun Deshpande of The Good Food Institute India, Siddharth Ramasubramanian of Vegolution, Shraddha Bhansali of EVO Foods, Siddharth Menon of Epigamia and Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh of Imagine Meats are some of the emerging entrepreneurs in the plant-based protein industry. Watch them discuss the future of mock meat products in India.