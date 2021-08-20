scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
News
News Reel
As online gaming industry grows, disputes under GST law remain its biggest challenge

Feedback

As online gaming industry grows, disputes under GST law remain its biggest challenge

The online gaming industry in India has grown to $1.027 bn in 2020 and is estimated to reach $2 billion by 2023. India has more than 400 gaming start-ups and counting. The industry has the potential to scale quickly and become a significant contributor to India's digital economy. However, legalities of online gaming and regulatory uncertainties are becoming the biggest impediments to its growth. Aabha Bakaya, Senior Editor & Anchor, BTTV, spoke to Roland Landers, CEO, All India Gaming Federation and Utkarsh Sanghvi, Partner, E&Y, about global best practices related to tax regulations and what the future looks like. Watch the video for more. 

TAGS:

Videos