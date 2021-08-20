As online gaming industry grows, disputes under GST law remain its biggest challenge

The online gaming industry in India has grown to $1.027 bn in 2020 and is estimated to reach $2 billion by 2023. India has more than 400 gaming start-ups and counting. The industry has the potential to scale quickly and become a significant contributor to India's digital economy. However, legalities of online gaming and regulatory uncertainties are becoming the biggest impediments to its growth. Aabha Bakaya, Senior Editor & Anchor, BTTV, spoke to Roland Landers, CEO, All India Gaming Federation and Utkarsh Sanghvi, Partner, E&Y, about global best practices related to tax regulations and what the future looks like. Watch the video for more.