Ashwini Mahajan: India Won’t Bow To US Demands On Trade & Oil | Russian Oil Crucial

  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 28, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 28, 2025, 5:41 PM IST

While some sectors like textiles, artisans, and gems & jewellery face short-term effects from US tariffs, nearly 40% of Indian exports remain unaffected. National Co-Convenor of RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch, Ashwani Mahajan highlights India’s firm stance against US trade pressures. Mahajan stresses that India cannot comply with demands to stop buying Russian oil, open agricultural or dairy markets, or change patent laws. India is a strong, independent nation, gaining nearly ₹1 lakh crore from Russian oil trade, and will not bow to foreign pressure.

