Atleast A Dozen IPOs After Diwali

A string of primary share issues is set to hit the market in the next one month with over a dozen companies all set to raise nearly Rs 12,000 crore through initial public offerings. Experts from the banking industry see Five-Star Business Finance, Global Health, Pristine Logistics, Kaynes Technology and Uniparts India among the companies that are planning to launch their maiden public issues pre- or post-Diwali. After a few IPOs which were launched in May struggled to sail through, investors and companies turned very cautious amid a weak secondary market. While there were no IPOs in June and July, only six companies have since made initial public share sales, raising about 3,500 crore. Tune in to watch which companies are now slated to debut on D-Street this year.