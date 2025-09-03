Beijing WW2 Parade: Kim Jong Un & Russia Stand With China | Strong Message To The West

China is hosting its biggest military parade in the capital Beijing, marking 80 years since the end of World War 2. The event showcased China’s latest military technology, but the real headlines came from the guest list. A total of 26 world leaders are attending this military parade, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, accompanied by his daughter Kim Ju Ae, and Russian President Vladimir Putin joined President Xi Jinping—projecting a powerful image of unity among three of the West’s biggest rivals. The parade, featuring tanks, aircraft, and advanced anti-drone systems, is being seen as a strategic signal of Beijing, Moscow, and Pyongyang’s growing alignment against Western dominance. The show of camaraderie highlights the deepening ties shaping the future balance of global power.