It started with a leaked audio clip that surfaced on Twitter, where BharatPe MD & Co-Founder, Ashneer Grover was allegedly heard abusing a Kotak Mahindra Bank employee over an IPO financing for Nykaa IPO which didn’t come through. Many events have unfolded post this leak. From the Shark himself to his wife and an outsourced risk-advisory firm, what are this mixed bag of issues? We unravel in this explainer.