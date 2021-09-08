Big blow to Ekta Kapoor as her pay package gets rejected by shareholders

Ekta Kapoor, the Begum of Binge, did not expect this twist in the story of her Balaji empire. In the Annual General Meeting of the company held on 31st of August, shareholders rejected a proposal to update her pay package for the next two years.

More than 55 percent of the public non-institutional or small shareholders voted against the remuneration deal for Kapoor, who is the joint managing director of Balaji Telefilms. Watch the video for more.