Bihar Election Row: Aadhaar Becomes 12th Valid Voter ID, But With A Warning | Supreme Court

The controversy surrounding Bihar’s Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls is heating up — with political parties clashing, civil society raising red flags, and questions mounting over fairness and transparency. At the heart of the storm lies a key question: can Aadhaar be used for voter verification? In a landmark decision on September 8, 2025, the Supreme Court of India weighed in — directing the Election Commission to accept Aadhaar as the 12th valid identity proof for voter verification. But the Court was clear: while Aadhaar can verify identity, it cannot be used to prove Indian citizenship. Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi stressed that Aadhaar, being a residency-based ID, must be authenticated and cannot stand alone to establish voter eligibility. The move addresses both inclusion and security — recognizing that many people, especially in rural Bihar, may not have access to documents like passports or pension cards, while also guarding against potential misuse, given that even long-term foreign residents can obtain Aadhaar.

So, what does this mean for Bihar’s voters? How will the Election Commission verify claims and objections? And can the process ensure clean, fair elections? This video unpacks the Supreme Court's directive, the 12 officially accepted ID documents, and what’s next in Bihar’s electoral journey as the final roll is set for release on September 30, 2025.