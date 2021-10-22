BNPL space's rapid growth, ZestMoney raises $50 million

Driven by consumer demand, the Indian e-commerce industry is poised to grow to become a $99 billion market by 2024, says Goldman Sachs. At the same time, BNPL will become the fastest growing online payment method, from a 3 per cent share in 2020 to 9 per cent in 2024. We speak to Lizzie Chapman, Co-Founder, ZestMoney on their recent $50mn fundraise, runway for growth and what sets ZestMoney apart from others wanting to tap into this fast-growing segment.