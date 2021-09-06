BT 'Riding Ruchi Soya' Cover: The story behind the scenes

Baba Ramdev's company, Patanjali Ayurved, acquired the bankrupt Ruchi Soya through an NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) process in 2019. And in the two years since, the company has turned profitable. Business Today's cover story decodes how this remarkable feat was achieved and how the Baba and Patanjali are riding Ruchi Soya to make Patanjali an FMCG behemoth. Watch the video to know how the cover story was put together