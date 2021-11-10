Bumper Listing For Cosmetic E-Tailer Nykaa

Nykaa shares made a strong listing on the stock exchanges today. Shares started trading at a premium of over 82% at Rs 2,054 per share on the NSE as compared to its IPO issue price of Rs 1,125 apiece. On the BSE, Nykaa shares listed at Rs 2,063. Also, the market capitalization of the company crossed Rs 1 lakh crore on the listing. Watch the exclusive interview by Senior Editor Aabha Bakaya with Falguni & Adwaita Nayar to Business Today TV.