Business Today Magazine Turns 30: A Sneak Peak

Launched back in January 1992, Business Today magazine has completed 30 years. The magazine has been witness to the economic growth of post-liberalization India, meticulously chronicling, and analyzing every big business event that has shaped our economy. Sakshi Batra seeks key insights from Sourav Majumdar, Editor, BT Magazine. Krishna Gopalan, Deputy Editor, BT Magazine on one of the biggest editions of the magazinewhich has seven covers, 162 pages of editorial content, and 75 pages of advertisements from across categories.