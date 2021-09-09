Cabinet clears Rs 10,683 cr PLI for textile, Maruti's Aug production down 8% and more on the BT show

On the Business Today show, the big news is the Cabinet has cleared Rs 10,683 cr PLI scheme for the textile sector. Telecom sector relief package and auto sector PLI, however, have not been taken up; Maruti Suzuki’s production in August was down 8% on the chip and component shortage; Obscure Wahhabist clerics take charge of key economic ministries in Afghanistan; Apple has sent out invites for its September 14 launch event; and Sensex ends a listless session 29 points down, while the Nifty dropped 9 points. This and more business news on the Business Today show with Aabha Bakaya.