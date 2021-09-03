Can Baba Ramdev turn Patanjali Ayurved into the largest FMCG company in India?

Ruchi Soya's turnaround story is quite remarkable. Patanjali Ayurved bought out the company when it was staring at a debt of Rs 12,000 crore. In a short span of two years, the debt has reduced to Rs 3,300 crore. It also boasts net profit of Rs 680.77 crore and EBITDA of Rs 1,018.37 crore in FY21. Now, having transformed Ruchi Soya from a white elephant to a clear, deep grey, the 50-year-old swami wants to ride it to make Patanjali Ayurved India's largest FMCG company with international presence. Watch the video for more