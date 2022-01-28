Can Budget 2022 fuel the next leg of market rally?

India’s budget announcements have often been key catalysts for market trends and data show that if markets fell sharply a few days ahead of the Finance Minister’s budget speech, they rally strongly in the days that follow the event. Sakshi Batra discusses with Geetu Moza, Consulting Editor, BTTV as to whether the Budget can offset the impact of rising inflation, crude oil prices and anticipated interest rate hikes on Indian markets.
