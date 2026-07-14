Can DSP MF Quant Funds Really Beat The Markets? Here's What Investors Should Know

Quantitative investing has become an increasingly popular strategy among investors looking for data-driven stock selection. Aparna Karnik, Fund Manager and Head of Quantitative Investment and Analytics, DSP Mutual Fund, explains why there is no one-size-fits-all approach. She says quant strategies can deliver strong returns during certain market cycles but may also witness extended periods of underperformance. According to her, markets are too complex to be explained by numbers alone, making patience and discipline essential for investors. Watch the full discussion to understand the realities, opportunities, and limitations of quantitative investing and what investors should realistically expect from quant funds.