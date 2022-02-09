Can’t ban crypto in isolation as it is a global phenomenon, says Amitabh Kant

“Crypto is another asset class like gold, MFs, which people procure. The government was losing out on tax when people were transacting in it. It [digital asset tax] is the right policy. You can't ban crypto in isolation because it is a global phenomenon,” said Amitabh Kant at BT Budget Roundtable 2022. He also said that India will be among the first few countries to have a digital currency, which will replace the paper currency and allow you to do both domestic and international payments. Watch the video to know more.