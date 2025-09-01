Catastrophic Floods In Lahore: 1.5 Million Hit, Homes Swept Away Despite India Warnings

Catastrophic flooding in Lahore and across Pakistan’s Punjab region has left more than 1.5 million people affected and over 850 dead this monsoon season. Torrential rains and the release of excess water from India’s dams have swelled the Ravi, Sutlej, and Chenab rivers, devastating more than 1,400 villages. In Lahore, families are stranded in makeshift tent camps after losing their homes and belongings. Flood victims describe rising waters engulfing houses, destroying livelihoods, and sweeping away possessions worth millions. Rescue operations by the military and relief agencies continue, but displaced families face severe shortages of food, shelter, and security. Business Today TV brings you ground visuals and voices from one of Pakistan’s worst flood disasters in years.