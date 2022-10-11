Celebrating The 'Megastar' Amitabh Bachchan | Best Moments From The Past

Welcome to the world of Amitabh Bachchan. As the star turns 80, a rerun of his films, which were an integral part of his heady superstardom days, is currently on. Social media, is quite literally, going nuts, with footage of people clapping, whistling, dancing and just being themselves. Thanks to an initiative taken by PVR, 11 iconic films of Bachchan are being played at their multiplexes across 17 centres. Be it Khaike Pan Banaraswala or Main Hoon Don song from the 1978 blockbuster Don or the unforgettable Main Aaj Bhi Pheke Hue Paise Nahi Uthata one-liner from Deewar, the film that firmly put him on the superstardom journey, the audience can’t have enough of Bachchan. In fact, the brand Bachchan, with age, is only getting better and stronger. In many ways, it defies many an immutable law of marketing. Watch this gold mine of Amitabh Bachchan's interviews on #BusinessTodayTV.