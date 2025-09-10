Business Today
Chief Economic Advisor Nageswaran On India’s 11 Years of Reforms & Growth Path

  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 10, 2025,
  • Updated Sep 10, 2025, 4:07 PM IST

 

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran highlights the wide-ranging structural reforms that have shaped India’s economic trajectory over the past 11 years. From advancements in physical and digital infrastructure to measures formalising small and medium enterprises, the government’s reform agenda has been extensive. He underlines landmark initiatives such as the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, the Goods and Services Tax, the Real Estate Regulation Act, and banking sector consolidation. Pointing to the calibrated response during COVID-19, he suggests that the full economic impact of these structural reforms may still be underestimated, with long-term benefits likely to be more profound than current projections suggest.

