Chingari's Crypto Token Raises $40MN

Start-up firm Chingari was founded three years ago in November 2018. It competes with the biggest global brands in the short-form video space. The company raised $19 million from over 30 venture funds and individual investors a month back after putting in a lot of work on the fund raise. Then, something magical happened, in less than 24 hours around Diwali last week, Chingari said it had raised 40 million dollars from the public sale of its $GARI token. Here's the story of a fund-raise that has surprised many.