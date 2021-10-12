Coal shortage threatens to cripple power supply to households and industries

Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
The country has been gripped by reports of an acute coal supply crisis, that threatens to cripple power supply to households and industries in the weeks ahead. The crisis seems real. Over 50 large thermal power plants (accounting for around half of India’s coal power capacity) had zero to three days of coal stocks, despite the central government guidelines that call for a 14-day stock of coal at power plants. What led to this crisis and what can be done now?
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today