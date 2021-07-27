COVID-19 vaccines reduce serious disease and mortality: ICMR Study

Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
An ICMR study in India has found more data to support how vaccination is reducing mortality in the country. 9.8% of the positive Covid-19 cases required hospitalization while fatalities were observed in only 0.4% of the cases. ICMR study is a clinical characterization and genomic analysis of Covid-19 positive cases who had taken one or two doses of the vaccine before they caught the infection. Watch the video for more.
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today