COVID-19 vaccines reduce serious disease and mortality: ICMR Study

An ICMR study in India has found more data to support how vaccination is reducing mortality in the country. 9.8% of the positive Covid-19 cases required hospitalization while fatalities were observed in only 0.4% of the cases.  ICMR study is a clinical characterization and genomic analysis of Covid-19 positive cases who had taken one or two doses of the vaccine before they caught the infection. Watch the video for more.

