COVID-19: What's causing a delay in rollout of Sputnik V vaccine?

The Sputnik 5 vaccine rollout has hit a roadblock in India. Issues in production of Russia’s vaccine have impacted the availability of doses for vaccination target set by the Indian government to vaccinate all above 18 years by December 2021. Sputnik V has hit a roadblock in the development of the second dose of its Covid-19 vaccine. Sources in the government have said that the Russian vaccine maker is facing manufacturing issues in producing the second component (AD5) of the adenovirus vector-based vaccine. As India gets anxious about a possible third wave of coronavirus, vaccination seems to be the only way out of the pandemic. Watch the video for more.