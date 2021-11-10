Crypto Regulation Soon: How Will Govt Regulate Crypto? | Rahul Kanwal

The much-awaited cryptocurrency draft bill may propose to define cryptocurrencies and classify them based on usage. The move is likely to benefit Indian cryptocurrency investors who have been waiting for a concrete law to regulate virtual coin trading. While the government had earlier said it would not go for an outright ban on cryptocurrencies, it has not yet provided any clarity on how it plans to deal with virtual coin trade in India. Watch credible voices in Crypto industry answer all your question with Rahul Kanwal.