Cryptocurrencies and what India should do about them?

The world of crypto currencies is a fascinating and evolving space that promises unlimited returns, but is accompanied by immense volatility and investment risks.
As India attempts to arrive at a legal and regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies, Business Today TV managing editor Siddharth Zarabi caught up with some of the biggest names in the world of cryptocurrencies to discuss what India should do to benefit from this technological innovation and prevent bitcoin turning into a bitter experience for investors.
