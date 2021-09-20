scorecardresearch
Cyclonic circulation causes heaviest September rain in Kolkata in 14 years

Heavy rains lashed Kolkata on Monday as a cyclonic circulation over sea moved towards the West Bengal coast. It's the heaviest rainfall the city has witnessed in September in 14 years. Traffic came to a standstill as people waded through knee-deep water. Parts of the city were submerged. Long-distance trains were rescheduled. An Orange alert has been issued and a Yellow alert for Tuesday. Watch the video for more. 

