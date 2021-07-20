scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

D-street tanks amid global sell-off! Here's all you need to know

Global sell-off continues as rising cases of Delta variant of Covid-19 threatened to derail the global economic recovery.  There was no respite for the Indian equity market as well. Sensex and Nifty are trading sharply lower dragged by selling across the board. Watch this video to know more about the Fed monetary policy, rising delta variant cases, and the factors keeping the market under pressure!

TAGS:

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Payoff Time for ITC

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos

echo "T{$hours}H{$minutes}M{$seconds}S";