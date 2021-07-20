D-street tanks amid global sell-off! Here's all you need to know

Specials
Global sell-off continues as rising cases of Delta variant of Covid-19 threatened to derail the global economic recovery. There was no respite for the Indian equity market as well. Sensex and Nifty are trading sharply lower dragged by selling across the board. Watch this video to know more about the Fed monetary policy, rising delta variant cases, and the factors keeping the market under pressure!
