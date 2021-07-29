Decoding ED’s close watch on crypto exchanges

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been keeping a close check on the crypto exchanges in the country. ED sent a notice to WazirX, the largest cryptocurrency exchange for contravention of FEMA Regulations for the transactions involving cryptocurrencies worth Rs 2790 crore. What does it mean for the investors? How serious the whole case is? What lies ahead of the exchange if it is found in violation of the law? Business Today spoke to Avimukt Dar, Founding Partner, IndusLaw, an Indian Law Firm to dig deep. Watch the video for more