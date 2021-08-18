Decoding India's investments in Afghanistan and its future ties with it

Afghanistan has been a key strategic ally for India in South Asia and the government has made major investments in the war-torn country over the past two decades. It has helped Afghanistan in all aspects of nation-building. Although India remains on a ‘wait and watch' mode after the Taliban’s capture of Afghanistan, New Delhi has closed all its consulates and evacuated 120 of its embassy staff from Kabul. What is the future of the relationship between the two countries? Watch the video for more.