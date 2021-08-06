Decoding the finfluencer phenomenon and its popularity in India

Specials
The last two years have seen an explosion of financial advisors who have become social media stars, giving advice to first-time ordinary investors. Their advice can range from mutual funds to personal finance to stock market trading, and they have garnered a bigger following than some of the leading broking firms. But how did they reach this level of influence and popularity? Watch them share their journey.
