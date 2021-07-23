Decoding Zomato's strong debut on stock market as m-cap crosses Rs 1 Lakh cr

Zomato’s stock got listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at Rs 116 per share, a 53 per cent premium on its final offer price of Rs 76. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), it opened at Rs 115 at a premium of over 51 per cent. After getting listed, Zomato’s market capitalisation soared over Rs 1 lakh crore on the NSE. The firm’s m-cap has increased to Rs 1,08,067, highlighting the strong stock market debut. Watch the video for more.