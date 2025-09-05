Delhi Floods: Yamuna Breaches Danger Mark, Civil Lines Submerged | Cremations Halted

Delhi gasping under the weight of floodwaters. The Yamuna River has unleashed havoc pushing the city to the brink. Floodwaters have submerged roads, temples, and even the Civil Lines residence of the Chief Minister. At Nigambodh Ghat, a collapsed wall brought cremations to a standstill, while in Jahangirpuri, displaced families are huddling in makeshift shelters. Even relief camps in Mayur Vihar are struggling under rising waters. Though the Yamuna has begun to recede from its peak of 207.48 meters, the danger is far from over. The floodwaters have reached the doorsteps of the Delhi Secretariat, leaving the administration itself under pressure.