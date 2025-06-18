Dreamliners Under Scanner: Air India Checks Begin Amid Tears, Blame, & Questions On Accountability

It’s been nearly a week since the devastating Air India crash in Ahmedabad that claimed over 270 lives, yet the truth behind what went wrong remains unclear. As global attention focuses on the investigation, India Today has learned that the spotlight is now on the plane’s right-side engine—recently overhauled in March 2025, just three months before the tragedy. The 12-year-old Boeing 787-8 had passed a full maintenance check in June 2023 and was due for its next inspection only in December. Interestingly, in April—just weeks before the crash—Air India increased the aircraft’s insurance cover from ₹750 crore to ₹850 crore. Meanwhile, in compliance with the DGCA’s directive, Air India has conducted safety checks on 9 out of its 33 Dreamliners. The crash has also sparked political questions. Former Aviation Minister Praful Patel has questioned the silence of Singapore Airlines, which was responsible for maintaining most of Air India’s wide-body fleet. He pointed out that current Air India CEO Campbell Wilson is a nominee of Singapore Airlines, adding another layer to the growing controversy. Amid all this, the human cost is the most heartbreaking. Sole survivor Vishwas Kumar broke down as he bid a final farewell to his brother who perished in the crash. As families mourn and facts slowly emerge, one haunting question remains — how long will it take before India uncovers the real cause behind this horrific disaster?