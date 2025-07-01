Business Today
EAM Jaishankar: India Will No Longer Yield To Nuclear Blackmail Or Pakistani Terror

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • Jul 1, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 1, 2025, 2:45 PM IST

 

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called the Pahalgam terror attack an “act of economic warfare” aimed at crippling Kashmir’s tourism and provoking religious violence. Speaking at Newsweek HQ near the 9/11 Memorial in New York, he said India will not tolerate terror from across the border and won’t be held back by nuclear threats. Citing Operation Sindoor, Jaishankar stressed there would be no impunity for terrorists or their sponsors. He also inaugurated a UN exhibition on the human cost of terrorism and reiterated that zero tolerance must be the global message. India, he said, has endured decades of cross-border terrorism and will now act decisively.

 

