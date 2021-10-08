Exclusive: Air India sale was ‘difficult’, says DIPAM Secretary

In an exclusive conversation with Business Today TV's Karishma Asoodani, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey reveals how difficult it was to find the right suitor for Air India. Pandey says the Air India sale was the most complex transaction, and there are many more approvals that are still to be taken before the airline will be handed over to the Tata Group. Watch the video for more.